Article content

Nancy (Sinden) Lester is in the home stretch raising funds for the 2021 Multiple Sclerosis Walk.

She raised more than $11,000 for the London MS Walk last year, which was held virtually for the first time. Rather than walking together in London, participants walked within their own communities.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. They’re raising funds for May 30 MS Walk Back to video

For Nancy, her husband Larry, and a small group of social-distancing friends, their looping route took them to Broadway, Tillsonburg’s main street, for maximum exposure and back home.

“It felt good doing it with our friends last year because we were all walking for the same cause,” said Nancy.

This year they plan to do another small ‘virtual’ walk in Tillsonburg on May 30 – possibly with a shorter distance.

“We might shorten it down,” she laughed. “We’re not getting any younger.”

She can be reached by email at larnan@rogers.com to arrange making a MS donation or on Facebook.

“This year I’m aiming for $10,000,” said Nancy, who turns 70 this summer and has had MS for the last 21 years. “That will bring me over the $200,000 mark over the last 20 years.