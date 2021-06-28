Teen photography contest focuses on ‘COVID-19 pandemic through your eyes’

Oxford County Library is calling all young photographers to help document the experiences of teens in Oxford County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the sixth annual Teen Photography Contest , in partnership with Oxford County Archives, features a single category: the COVID-19 pandemic through your eyes.

The teen photography contest is open to anyone ages 12 to 18 with a valid Oxford County Library card.

“We are excited to partner with Oxford County Archives to collect your experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic to document for future generations,” said Meagan Brennan, teen librarian, Oxford County Library, in a media release.

“These photos will become a part of our history here in Oxford County.”

The Oxford teen photography contest started in 2016 at the Tillsonburg Public Library and was sponsored by the Friends of the Tillsonburg Library. The contest has since grown and now runs throughout the summer as part of the Oxford County Library Summer Reading Club program.

Teen participants can submit up to four photos from any point during the pandemic. Brief explanations or stories of photos are encouraged, but not required. Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 15, 2021. The photos will be posted online to be voted on by the public.

Cash prizes have been donated by Ingersoll Public Library Advisory Committee and Thamesford Public Library Advisory Committee.

For more details and full contest rules visit www.ocl.net.