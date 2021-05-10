TDMH Foundation announces first 50/50 winner

Article content

Frank Veres of Tillsonburg is the first winner of the Tillsonburg District Foundation’s first 50/50 fundraising draw.

Veres’ share of the April 30 draw was $6,405.

“I got $30 worth, 100 tickets,” said Veres, who will “probably” be on board for more tickets in the future.

“Very surprised,” Veres smiled.

“I was just expecting to give the hospital some money,” he added with a laugh.

“When I called him, he said like a lot of people do, ‘I never win anything,’” said Gerry Dearing, executive director of the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“I know, I don’t,” said Veres.

“It was a fun phone call to make, that’s for sure, being the first one,” said Dearing.

“Every month there is a monthly (50/50) prize and every month this is a $1,000 early bird winner, sponsored by one of our partners in town,”

The April early bird sponsor was ServiceMaster Tillsonburg and the $1,000 was won by Teresa Marini, an ICU nurse at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital.