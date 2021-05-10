TDMH Foundation announces first 50/50 winner
Article content
Frank Veres of Tillsonburg is the first winner of the Tillsonburg District Foundation’s first 50/50 fundraising draw.
Veres’ share of the April 30 draw was $6,405.
TDMH Foundation announces first 50/50 winner Back to video
“I got $30 worth, 100 tickets,” said Veres, who will “probably” be on board for more tickets in the future.
“Very surprised,” Veres smiled.
“I was just expecting to give the hospital some money,” he added with a laugh.
“When I called him, he said like a lot of people do, ‘I never win anything,’” said Gerry Dearing, executive director of the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation.
“I know, I don’t,” said Veres.
“It was a fun phone call to make, that’s for sure, being the first one,” said Dearing.
“Every month there is a monthly (50/50) prize and every month this is a $1,000 early bird winner, sponsored by one of our partners in town,”
The April early bird sponsor was ServiceMaster Tillsonburg and the $1,000 was won by Teresa Marini, an ICU nurse at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital.
Advertisement
Article content
Bossy Nagy Group is the May 12 $1,000 early bird sponsor, which is held the second week of each month.
Ticket sales for May are already ahead of April’s numbers, said Dearing.
“This is an opportunity for others in the community to support the hospital without making a direct donation. This is another way to support the hospital and have a chance to win something.”
Tickets, which need to be ordered each month, can be purchased online at www.tillsonburghospital5050.ca. All draw details and rules, including draw dates, can be found on the website, which will also post winner numbers and winner’s names.
There are three options for the monthly tickets – 10 for $10, 40 tickets for $20, and the best value option 100 tickets for $30.
Funds raised through the 50/50 draw will be used for TDMH Foundation’s 2021 Capital Campaign, which includes hospital-prioritized equipment for TDMH.
cabbott@postmedia.com