Supporting the Poppy Fund with Lions Club lawn poppies
Article content
2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Poppy in Canada and this month the Tillsonburg Lions Club is announcing a new Lawn Poppy fundraiser to help raise funds for the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Trust Fund.
The fundraiser was introduced last year by a Lions Club in Lambeth (https://www.lambethlions.com/poppy-program.html), and the idea has been spreading to other Lions Clubs in the area in a big way.
Supporting the Poppy Fund with Lions Club lawn poppies Back to video
About a month ago the local Lions Club was approached to help with the Poppy Fund. The Tillsonburg Lions accepted the challenge. The goal is to raise $50,000 locally.
“With the COVID, they have suffered greatly because they didn’t have much of a poppy campaign last year,” said Tillsonburg Deputy Mayor Dave Beres, who is also a Tillsonburg Lion.
Approved by the Legion Dominion Canada office, the lawn poppies are made of durable plastic that can be placed in gardens, on your lawn or in your front window in November.
Advertisement
Article content
The Lions lawn poppies are not meant to replace the Legion’s traditional lapel poppy fundraiser, which will once again be offered by the Legion in November. The new fundraiser is meant to supplement the Poppy Fund.
“The Poppy Fund goes directly to the veteran,” said Beres. “The Royal Canadian Legion cannot pave a parking lot or put a roof on or replace a window (using the Lawn Poppy funds). It has to go to the veteran – all these funds go to the veteran.”
The Lions Club will be selling lawn poppies at $10 each, or three for $25. They will soon have a website dedicated to the fundraiser.
“It’s a reusable poppy on a stick,” said Beres.
The Lions Club will not be receiving a share of the funds raised, except to cover costs. 100% of the proceeds go to the Royal Canadian Poppy Fund.
“The motto is ‘We Serve’ and it keeps our membership very happy, walking door-to-door. We’ll do a door-to-door blitz, and have it on a website and Facebook page.”
All lawn poppy orders need to be submitted/completed by the end of July. The poppies will be delivered in early October. The display period is Oct. 29 – Nov. 11, however they can be re-used every year.
“It looks like it’s going to expand through a very, very large territory of several Lions Clubs, solely to help the veterans through their local Royal Canadian Legion,” said Beres.
“So expect a knock on your door within a very short time and please support this poppy fund.
For more information, email Beres at beres@oxford.net or contact Lion Kelly at 519-983-6221 or Lion Judy at 519-550-4678 or any Lions member.
“It really adds a good spirit to the community,” said Beres.