Supporting the Poppy Fund with Lions Club lawn poppies

2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Poppy in Canada and this month the Tillsonburg Lions Club is announcing a new Lawn Poppy fundraiser to help raise funds for the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Trust Fund.

The fundraiser was introduced last year by a Lions Club in Lambeth (https://www.lambethlions.com/poppy-program.html), and the idea has been spreading to other Lions Clubs in the area in a big way.

About a month ago the local Lions Club was approached to help with the Poppy Fund. The Tillsonburg Lions accepted the challenge. The goal is to raise $50,000 locally.

“With the COVID, they have suffered greatly because they didn’t have much of a poppy campaign last year,” said Tillsonburg Deputy Mayor Dave Beres, who is also a Tillsonburg Lion.

Approved by the Legion Dominion Canada office, the lawn poppies are made of durable plastic that can be placed in gardens, on your lawn or in your front window in November.