Following a roller-coaster ride that generated headlines across Canada, the Norfolk and Haldimand Board of Health has shelved its concerns and accepted the appointment of Dr. Matthew Strauss as the counties’ acting Medical Officer of Health.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The decision came Sept. 13 in an 8-1 recorded vote.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Strauss confirmed as medical officer of health for Haldimand Norfolk Back to video

Norfolk council – which serves as the board of health for Norfolk and Haldimand counties – encountered turbulence Sept. 3 when it announced Strauss’s appointment.

Many were familiar with Strauss’s opinion pieces on COVID-19 and postings on social media in opposition to across-the-board lockdowns as a proper response to surging caseloads.

“Provincial orders will supersede anything locally,” Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, who chairs the counties’ board of health, said in her concluding remarks on Sept. 13. “If the province decides to issue another lockdown order, that will apply here in Haldimand-Norfolk as well.

“Dr. Strauss has articulated publicly that he believes in the rule of law and he understands it is the province’s right to make these decisions. He will uphold those public health guidelines.”

In the days after Strauss’s appointment was announced, board of health members report numerous calls and emails in opposition.

At last Monday’s meeting, board members reported a counter-surge in support for Strauss from the community and medical professionals who are familiar with his work. In switching her support to Strauss during the Sept. 13 meeting, Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman noted that both sides of the issue have serious misconceptions about public health and what a local medical officer of health can do on their own.

“I think there is a lot of confusion,” Huffman said. “I received quite a few emails from people saying we don’t want any more masks, we don’t want any more social distancing, we don’t want any more lockdowns – we want Dr. Strauss.