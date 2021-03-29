Spring Break activities at the library
Article content
It’s not in March this year, but the Spring School Break is fast approaching.
If you are interested in family activities, be sure to check out the Oxford County Library, and the Tillsonburg branch.
Spring Break activities at the library Back to video
“Our Spring Break week of programming is from April 12 to 16,” said Holly Brown, Literacy and Innovation Specialist at the Tillsonburg Branch of the Oxford County Library. “We’re calling it March Break: The Remix.”
Some of their Spring Break programming hosted on Zoom will require registration, including Story Yoga for young children.
“It’s a virtual family yoga class,” said Brown. “We’re partnering with Lisa Clark from The Aura House.”
The yoga story will be geared toward ages three to seven, but the whole family can participate.
“It’s like reading a child’s story and then doing some yoga movements and breath work that pairs with the story. It’s like a yoga story time.
“We’re also partnering with Mad Science and the Crayola Imagine Arts Academy to offer some hands on programing called Crayola Coiled Turtles, and we’re running it three times during the week,” said Brown, noting the program is for ages 6-12.
Advertisement
Article content
“Kids can join Mad Science to learn about turtles and how they are endangered. They’re going to get an art material kit that they can pick up at the library (in advance)… and they’re going to sculpt a turtle out of air-dry clay.”
Clay is rolled like a snake to make a coil, which is transformed into the shell of a turtle.
To register, visit the Oxford County Public Library website (www.ocl.net). Click on the Programs and Events tab, then March Break: The Remix to see the calendar.
In addition to the pre-registration programs, there will be Spring Break content posted to Oxford County Library’s YouTube channel and Facebook Page throughout the week, including story times and family trivia. Kids can also learn how to make wildflower ‘seed bombs’ which can be ‘thrown’ into your garden.
“There will also be a workshop for teens (and tweens) on Zine Making.”
Two new library collections will be launched during the week of March Break: The Remix, and videos will be shown to explain them. They will be available as part of the permanent library collection.
Patrons will be able to borrow from a collection of ukuleles and acoustic guitars.
“We anticipate they’re going to be very popular.”
The second collection that can be borrowed is ‘Maker Kits,’ which are backpacks loaded with story books, tools, games and resources that families can use to do STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) creations. Maker kits, which can be borrowed for one week, will be geared to children as young as pre-schoolers, as well as elementary school age, and others for teens.
“Some with early robotics and coding materials, there’s another that’s all about making things with straws and cardboard.”
In the future they hope to design maker kits for adults.
cabbott@postmedia.com