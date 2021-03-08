Southwestern Public Health vaccination clinic bookings start March 9

Article content

Eligible residents of Oxford and Elgin counties may book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 9 at 9 a.m.

Appointments will be available at the new Southwestern Public Health region vaccination clinic sites at Goff Hall in Woodstock (381 Finkle Street) and St. Thomas-Elgin Memorial Arena in St. Thomas (80 Wilson Ave), as well as available locations in London and Middlesex counties.

Adults 80 years of age and older, and Indigenous adults ages 55 and older, are invited to book at this time. More age group cohorts will be announced in the future as more vaccine is available in the region.

To book an appointment online, go to www.covidvaccinelm.ca. Locate the City of Woodstock Goff Hall option or City of St. Thomas Memorial Arena option from the ‘location’ dropdown menu.

To book an appointment by phone, call 226-289-3560 (8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday)

The appointments opening on Tuesday are for the week of March 15.