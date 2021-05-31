Southwestern Public Health begins process to book earlier second doses
On May 28, the Ontario government announced those ages 80-and-older would become eligible to re-book an earlier second dose appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial booking system.
However, because Southwestern Public Health uses a custom booking system, a new process is required to help those in Oxford and Elgin Counties eligible to re-book their existing appointment as efficiently as possible.
That process is expected to be finalized by June 7 or earlier, timed with neighbouring Middlesex-London Health Unit, which shares the same booking system.
Southwestern Public Health is also evaluating additional methods to re-book appointments for those eligible, particularly for priority healthcare workers, and those eligible due to specific high-risk health conditions, which will allow those currently eligible to have more options available for re-booking a second dose quickly. It also prepares for future groups to re-book earlier second doses if and when they become eligible.
“We are committed to delivering customer-focused solutions to make booking a vaccine appointment as easy as possible,” said Jaime Fletcher, program manager of the Southwestern Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force.
“Making changes to our existing system requires significant changes to scheduling processes already in-place, so we want to make sure we get it right. Please do not attempt to reschedule your second appointment online or by telephone until we have communicated the updated method.”
Eligible individuals interested in an earlier second dose appointment are encouraged to keep their existing appointment if it is in June.
There is a very high demand for vaccination appointments at this time, as Southwestern Public Health is currently in the process of vaccinating people aged 12 and older, and supply remains limited.