Southwestern Public Health begins process to book earlier second doses

On May 28, the Ontario government announced those ages 80-and-older would become eligible to re-book an earlier second dose appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial booking system.

However, because Southwestern Public Health uses a custom booking system, a new process is required to help those in Oxford and Elgin Counties eligible to re-book their existing appointment as efficiently as possible.

That process is expected to be finalized by June 7 or earlier, timed with neighbouring Middlesex-London Health Unit, which shares the same booking system.

Southwestern Public Health is also evaluating additional methods to re-book appointments for those eligible, particularly for priority healthcare workers, and those eligible due to specific high-risk health conditions, which will allow those currently eligible to have more options available for re-booking a second dose quickly. It also prepares for future groups to re-book earlier second doses if and when they become eligible.