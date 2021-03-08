





Share this Story: Southwestern Public Health announces first vaccination clinics

Southwestern Public Health announces first vaccination clinics

Article content Southwestern Public Health says its official mass vaccination plan will initially be limited to two clinics starting the week of March 15. Those appointments have been filled, but approximately 5,000 bookings will be taken for the week of March 22 beginning on the 15th. “What this means is that our local communities of Oxford County, Elgin County and the City of St. Thomas will soon be able to access COVID-19 vaccinations right in their own communities,” said Jaime Fletcher, program manager of Southwestern Public Health unit’s COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force on March 3. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Southwestern Public Health announces first vaccination clinics Back to video The first clinics will be located at Goff Hall in Woodstock and the St. Thomas-Elgin Memorial Arena. What this means for the residents of Tillsonburg is an approximate 26 to 30-minute drive to Woodstock instead of a 42-minute drive to the Agriplex London. Initial appointments will be allocated to persons age 80 and older, and Indigenous adults age 55 and older.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Woodstock and St. Thomas sites were selected because of their accessibility. Both are located on public transit routes and have ample parking. The initial clinics also have space to grow as vaccination supplies increase, while maintaining physical distancing, one-way flow, and minimizing contact with anyone other than staff working at the clinics. Public transportation is available from Tillsonburg to the Woodstock clinic through the T:GO intercommunity transit service. Currently, that would mean a 74-minute ride to Woodstock, then transferring to a Woodstock transit bus for a 15-minute ride to the clinic. There is a three-hour interval between arrival in Woodstock and catching the 74-minute bus ride back to Tillsonburg (leaving time to get the vaccine and ride back to the T:GO bus stop on Dundas Street). Total time for the vaccination excursion would be five-and-a-half hours. Total round trip cost would be $25. Another option would be using Tillsonburg Multi-Service Centre’s transportation service. A volunteer driver would take you directly to the Woodstock clinic, making sure you’re in the building safely and on time. The service, booked in advance and subject to driver availability, is only available to Tillsonburg residents. The fee is $45 round trip. Why Wait Taxi and Delivery Ltd. will take you to the Woodstock clinic and back to Tillsonburg for $150, round trip. KTN Taxi and Delivery charges $60 for a ride to the Woodstock clinic, $1 per minute wait while you get the vaccine, and $30 fee to get back to Tillsonburg.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Our focus right now is standing up these two initial brick and mortar clinics where we will have a staff who are learning the process of mass vaccination and getting some of those systems worked out,” said Fletcher. “We do have mobile teams on the ground, so we’ve been in the local long term care homes and retirement homes within the Tillsonburg community, and certainly it’s on our radar as a great spot to consider a pop-up clinic. Again, we’ll be looking at our booking systems as to how those systems can be supported for those community members who may find it difficult to access the Woodstock location or the St. Thomas location.” Fletcher could not commit to a date for a Tillsonburg pop-up vaccination clinic. “We will be looking at that as part of our rollout plan, as our focus right now, over the next few weeks at least, will be to get the St. Thomas and Woodstock clinics opened up.” Fletcher said the plan is to vaccinate all Oxford-Elgin residents who want, and are eligible for, the COVID-19 vaccine by September 2021. “That is our goal and that is our target. As we design a mass vaccination plan, our basic idea… is that we want to provide doses in arms, we want to prevent illness and we want to prevent death, and we want to start with those who are at highest risk of mortality and illness from COVID-19. “When we design our systems, and as we stand up our mass vaccination clinics, we’re putting efficiency first and we’re hoping to minimize waste of vaccine, waste of time, and waste of personal protective equipment, which we’ve come to realize is extremely precious throughout this pandemic.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Fletcher said the health unit wants to reach the most people they can, where they are at, in the shortest amount of time. “The one thing that we don’t control though is the vaccine supply coming into our area, but we are excited to share that during the week of March 15, Southwestern Public Health has secured our own independent vaccine supply (Pfizer-BioNTech) from the Province of Ontario.” Eventually the mass vaccination plan will expand to include mobile and ‘pop-up’ clinics, mass vaccination clinics, and the use of community partners. “All of these strategies will be made possible on an increasing scale as more vaccines become approved in our area, and as vaccine supplies increase locally.” While the Province determines allocation, the local health unit determines how to distribute it. “We are unique as a community and we want to ensure that our plan is unique as well. As we roll out our plan, you will see that many of our partners involved in this local plan have had input and advice on how we deliver this system.” More than 200,000 people live in the Oxford-Elgin region, within 16 municipalities and townships, and the health unit hopes to have more than 150,000 first-dose vaccines delivered by September 2021. “In order to reach this number of people, and in this timeframe, we are prepared to provide upwards of 4,000 doses per day. “Our commitment to each and every one of our community members is that there will be enough vaccine to go around, and if you are patient, we will ensure that you have an opportunity to be vaccinated.” Fletcher said the health unit will do its best to communicate who is eligible for the next phases and when. To book an appointment, 226-289-3560, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday. Bookings for the week of March 22 “We do again ask that our community is patient, and once a cohort becomes eligible, they remain eligible, so you won’t miss your chance,” said Fletcher. “We know that the more people who are vaccinated directly results in a healthier community.” cabbott@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







News Near Tillsonburg