Article content

Southwestern Public Health is now inviting adults aged 18-and-older to rebook an earlier second dose if they had their first mRNA dose (Pfizer or Moderna) on or before May 30.

“As a reflection of regional vaccine supply and our desire to get people vaccinated quickly, we’re opening eligibility for earlier second doses to more people in tandem with our partners at Middlesex-London,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Southwestern Public Health accelerates second doses Back to video

“This also allows primary care and pharmacies to maximize their vaccine supply and helps us fill any cancelled appointments with people waiting for a second dose. Our goal is to ensure vaccine is in arms, not in freezers.”

Southwestern Public Health has limited availability over the next couple of weeks, but appointments do become available periodically throughout the week.

Individuals who had a first dose of mRNA vaccine must wait a minimum of 28 days between first and second dose. Those who had a first dose of AstraZeneca must wait a minimum of eight weeks before accepting any other COVID-19 vaccine type.