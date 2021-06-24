Southwestern Public Health accelerates second doses

Article content

Starting Thursday, June 24, Southwestern Public Health is inviting adults aged 18-and-older to rebook an earlier second dose if they had their first mRNA dose (Pfizer or Moderna) on or before May 30.

“As a reflection of regional vaccine supply and our desire to get people vaccinated quickly, we’re opening eligibility for earlier second doses to more people in tandem with our partners at Middlesex-London,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health at Southwestern Public Health in a media release. “This also allows primary care and pharmacies to maximize their vaccine supply and helps us fill any cancelled appointments with people waiting for a second dose. Our goal is to ensure vaccine is in arms, not in freezers.”

Southwestern Public Health has limited availability over the next couple of weeks, but appointments do become available periodically throughout the week.

Individuals who had a first dose of mRNA vaccine must wait a minimum of 28 days between first and second dose. Those who had a first dose of AstraZeneca must wait a minimum of eight weeks before accepting any other COVID-19 vaccine type.

To reschedule an earlier second dose appointment, visit www.covidvaccinelm.ca or call 1-800-922-0096 extension 9. You can also sign up for the Southwestern Public Health Same Day List.

Additional options to reschedule may include pharmacy or primary care providers at their discretion.

Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations to find a list of local pharmacies and contact them to determine if they offer accelerated doses.

Those younger than 18 years of age are not eligible for an earlier second dose at this time.