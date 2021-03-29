Soaking up the Sunshine in Norfolk County

Article content

Several names prominent on the 2020 Sunshine List in Norfolk County left the employ of the municipal corporation in 2019.

Nonetheless, severance payments for the senior managers boosted them into the ranks of the county’s Sunshine List for 2020, which was released by the Ford government.

Among those leaving Norfolk County in 2019 but collecting payments on their way out were Chris Baird, former general manager of public works, with $153,483. The county announced Baird’s retirement in September 2019.

Danette Lecompte, former head of Norfolk’s Provincial Offences court, also made the 2020 Sunshine List even though she saw little service last year. Lecompte is listed as collecting $111,570 in 2020.

Clark Hoskin, former manager of tourism and economic development who left the county in February 2020, is on the list with payment of $163,477.

Former fire chief Terry Dicks also left the employ of Norfolk County in July, 2019. He nonetheless appears on the county’s 2020 Sunshine List with payment of $130,547.