Smith is new education superintendent for Grand Erie board

April Smith will join the Grand Erie District School Board as superintendent of education effective Feb. 1.

She fills the vacancy created with the retirement this month of Linda De Vos, after a 35-year career in education. She served as superintendent with the Grand Erie board since 2015.

Smith joins Grand Erie from the Avon Maitland District School Board, which covers Huron and Perth counties. Her career spans 20 years, beginning as a secondary school teacher before moving into administrative roles. Most recently, she filled the position of system principal with portfolio responsibilities that included assessment and evaluation, literacy, mathematics, transferable skills, First Nations, Métis and Inuit education, outdoor education, and the development of teaching and learning support coaches and co-ordinators.

“April is a highly respected educator and administrator with a wide range of experience,” JoAnna Roberto, Grand Erie’s director of education, said in a news release. “She brings a wealth of knowledge in key areas to lead our board strategically, and to support Grand Erie’s students, families, staff and stakeholders.”