Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Haldimand Norfolk

Six new cases of COVID-19 were being reported by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Sunday.

In addition to six new cases reported on Jan. 30, the total number of known cases of the virus in the two counties is 1,321 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The number of residents with active cases of COVID-19 dropped from 64 on Saturday to 56 on Sunday, according to the health unit.

Of the total positive cases, 1,222 people are considered recovered. Thirty-eight residents of Haldimand and Norfolk have died of COVID-19.

On Jan. 29, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, medical officer of health, said the United Kingdom variant of the virus has been identified in Haldimand-Norfolk.

Nesathurai said this more easily-transmittable variant of COVID-19 underscores the importance of continuing to follow public health guidance, including keeping a distance from others, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and avoiding close contact with those outside your household.