





Share this Story: Simply 360 West breaks ground in Tillsonburg

Simply 360 West breaks ground in Tillsonburg jpg, TN

Article content Simply 360 has started early-phase construction work at its new housing development at 361 Quarter Town Line, Tillsonburg. It’s across the street from its now-completed 64-unit project at 360 Quarter Town Line, which started in 2018. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Simply 360 West breaks ground in Tillsonburg Back to video “We’re calling this one Simply 360 West,” said Cedric Tomico, pointing to the west development project, which held a ground-breaking ceremony last Friday. Simply 360 West will have 104 units, including townhouses, similar to their first project, and also some three-and-a-half-story stacked townhome designs. “People know as ‘360’, so we’re going to take the 360 and we’re going to call our company 360 Developments because we’re also branching into commercial stuff as well.” Simply 360 also purchased property in Tillsonburg’s Van Norman Innovation Park and they plan to develop and own the buildings, which will be leased. “The fact that we’re developer, builder, seller, all right to the end, is I think somewhat unique. We take it right from the planning stage – we started planning 360 West last April.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Final site plan approval at Simply 360 West was received within the last month or so. “And we’ve been digging for two days,” Tomico smiled. “Our scheduled date was to dig our first building early June and to close our first one in December. It takes us about six months to do one of these strip buildings (eight units) from start to finish.” Tillsonburg continues to have a need for more housing, and Simply 360 is working hard to help fill that need. “One of the things we want to do for the community is… net zero construction,” he said. Net zero complete would mean building energy-efficient homes that can produce as much energy as they consume. “We want to be the first net zero development in Tillsonburg. Net zero is a full, encompassing thing. It’s not only just generating your own hydro, but net zero is a construction technology. It’s right from the insulation in the walls to how the mechanical is designed to reducing loads as much as possible. High energy efficiency, the windows … all kinds of different things.” Initially, it will be net zero ready. “There’s a lot to work through, being that no one else has really gone this route (in Tillsonburg). So it would be awesome to be able to do it and to offer it. I know we can offer the net zero ready, we’re pretty much there now with the way that we’ve designed our buildings. But the next step is net zero complete.” Participating in Friday’s ground-breaking ceremony were Mayor Stephen Molnar, Simply 360’s Cedric Tomico and Pete Braun, a Laurentian Bank representative, representatives from BNB (Bankers No Brokers Financial Group) mortgage brokers James Grady and George Grainger, Chris DeClark (Century 21), Andrew Gilvesy from CJDL Consulting Engineers (site civil engineer), mechanical engineer April Bellman from Complete HVAC Design Inc., and also included PBR workers, the main site development contractor.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We’re anticipating it’s about a two-month process, then we’ll start buildings,” said Tomico. Simply 360 West will also include a commercial building. Proposed uses include a daycare and possibly a shared-space dance facility or space for evening activities for kids, and possibly a high-end café with outdoor patio, overlooking the park space. “The whole centre of the project is park space,” Tomico noted. Simply 360 The origins of Simply 360 began in 2015 when Tomico first met Braun on a construction project. Together, they decided they wanted to get into the real estate industry… and then the 360 Quarter Town Line property became available at a good price. “So we took a leap of faith and it’s worked out really well for us,” said Tomico. The ownership group consists of Cedric and Trish Tomico, Pete and Margaret Braun, and Frank and Margaret Voth. Simply 360 was recognized by the Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce with the 2020 New Investment Award – Commercial at its virtual Awards of Excellence. Tomico continues to operate nu-décor at 183 Tillson Ave. “Actually, it gives us a lot of work to do – we make our own work. We build our own, and that’s the advantage having Pete – he owns Braun’s Construction, also in the same (Tillson Avenue) building. We support each other’s companies.” cabbott@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Tillsonburg