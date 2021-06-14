Simcoe woman catches Ace and wins $30,000

Article content

After five months the ace has been caught.

Bev Wood of Simcoe is the winner of $30,000 in the latest instalment of the Rotary Club of Norfolk Sunrise’s Catch the Ace lottery.

Wood’s ticket was drawn on the final week of the draw at the Port Dover Legion on June 4. She then uncovered the Ace of Spades to win the grand prize.

The winner of each weekly draw receives $500 and a chance to find the Ace of Spades among a deck of cards posted in separate envelopes.

Draws are held for 40 weeks. At Week 40, tickets are drawn until a winner is chosen. Only the first ticket drawn that night wins $500. On June 4, the $500 winner was Darcy Mitchell.

In a twist, Wood had selected envelope Number 30, but the number had previously been selected by another weekly winner. According to contest rules, if a second choice hasn’t been listed on the ticket, the next closest number is selected. That rule proved lucky for Wood. The ace was located in envelope No. 38.

The latest Catch the Ace started on Jan. 3, 2020, and ran for the full 40 weeks. This year, the draw was delayed three times due to shutdowns as part of pandemic safety protocols.

Funds raised by the Rotary Club in the lottery are donated to community groups.