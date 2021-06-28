Simcoe entrepreneur: 'Every community needs a bookstore'

Article content

It was a moment of reflection that inspired a new bookstore that opened in downtown Simcoe on June 26.

“It was about a year ago and we had heard the Coles was closing,” said owner Catherine Wiebe. “We wanted to open a bookstore of our own and we were sitting in the backyard trying to come up with a name.”

Married to Tim Fox, Wiebe wanted to include the family name in the name of the store. The couple have three children: Lucy, 8; Beatrice, 6; and Wilbur, 2.

“So, we’re sitting there watching the fireflies. It was gorgeous night and it just sort of came to me – Firefly and Fox,” Wiebe said. “Fireflies are points of light in the dark and that’s what books can be – points of light in a world that is sometimes dark and that’s what we want to do with our store.”

Wiebe welcomed family and friends to Saturday’s grand opening of the store at 13 Norfolk St. N.

“Every community needs a bookstore,” she said. “We’re the only new bookstore in Haldimand-Norfolk and, before we opened, residents would have to head out of town to Paris or Brantford.