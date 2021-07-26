Seniors plan two inline, rollerskating nights in Tillsonburg

Dan Mahony remembers a time when he first came to Tillsonburg and summer rollerskating was a big thing.

“I was just flabbergasted at how popular rollerskating was. And I hadn’t done it, even though I skated and played hockey all those years.

“It was big! Three times a week, I think it was Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays. It drew crowds each one of those nights.”

There would be 75 to 100 skaters at Memorial Arena, he said, sometimes more than 100.

“It (rollerskating) seemed to die out, as far as popularity, I would say in the 70s. They tried it again a few times but it never really caught on the way it was.”

Posting some of those memories to a local Facebook group, and remembering the songs, generated instant and enthusiastic response.

Mahony, an active inline skater, got an idea from some of those comments. Could it be done again?

“I’ve done a lot of rollerblading on my own, just around town, so I’m quite interested in it. Some people said, ‘I’d never be able to … but I’d love to come and just listen to the music.’ There just seemed to be this need, a social sort of need to get together.”

So Mahony took the next step and contacted Town of Tillsonburg staff. He learned the indoor and outdoor pads would not available this summer, but he came up with an alternative idea.

“That parking lot next to the outdoor rec pad is huge, it’s new, and it’s smooth. It’s a little bit sloped, but it’s very skateable – and it’s a big surface.”

Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Culture and Parks, suggested two Skate Nights, open to any seniors/adults in the community, and if it was popular it could become a regular activity.