Search warrant executed in Delhi, four face drug charges

Charged with the following offences is 26-year-old Nicolas Christopher Wall of Norfolk County: Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine; Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone; Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA: and Possession for the purpose of trafficking Xanax.

Police have charged 22-year-old Chantel Nicole Thurber of Brantford with the following offences: Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine; Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone;; Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA; and Possession for the purpose of trafficking Xanax.

During the course of the search warrant, police took four individuals into custody without incident and recovered a quantity of illicit drugs.

On Thursday, May 13, the Ontario Provincial Police, Haldimand/Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an Imperial Street, Delhi address.

Charged with the following offences is 30-year-old Diedrich Klassen Hildebrandt of Tillsonburg: Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine; Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone; Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA; and Possession for the purpose of trafficking Xanax.

Charged with the following offences is 41-year-old Daxton Lach of Norfolk County: Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine; Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone; Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA; and Possession for the purpose of trafficking Xanax.

All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

Police are continuing to investigate and anticipate further arrests surrounding these investigations.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

“Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive illicit drug investigations. This is yet another example that highlights how the police and the community continue to work in partnership to resolve crime,” said Inspector Rob Scott Interim Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP, in a media release.