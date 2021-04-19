Article content

Another 25 cases of COVID-19 were posted April 17 by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, reflecting a week of higher than normal daily cases that set a record for the community.

The seven-day rolling average of 24.8 cases a day is the highest since the pandemic began.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Record week of cases in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video

According to the health unit’s website, the cases are broken down as follows:

In Haldimand: Caledonia 252; Dunnville 243; Hagersville 180; Cayuga 64; Jarvis 64; Selkirk 40; and Fisherville 12.

In Norfolk the breakdown is: Simcoe 335; Vittoria 210; Delhi 111; Waterford 102; Port Dover 94; Langton 70; Courtland 44; Port Rowan 17; Teeterville 13; St. Williams 7; Wilsonville 7 and Turkey Point 6.

The health unit does not report on communities with fewer than five cases.

The two counties have accumulated 1,974 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 people have died.

There are currently 255 known active cases in the community and 1,674 cases deemed to be resolved.

Currently, Parkview Meadows, where two residents and two staff are confirmed to have the virus, is the only outbreak at a seniors facilities.

An outbreak of two staff members at Anson Place was declared over on Friday. Anson Place was the location of the community’s worst long-term care outbreak last year where 27 residents died at the facility.

The health unit said it has given 30,285 vaccinations of the 37,174 doses it’s received from the ministry. Currently, vaccinations are being given in one hospital clinic, two mass community clinics, two mobile clinics and in 18 physician offices.