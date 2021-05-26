Rapid COVID testing seeks to put employees’ minds at ease

Article content

The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated that uncertainty gives rise to hesitancy, and not just when it comes to vaccines that have been fast-tracked into production.

Some employers are also finding it difficult to lure back to work employees, who may worry that their place of employment may be a platform for the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

Enter rapid testing. To that end, Ottawa and Queen’s Park have teamed up to make rapid-testing kits available to workplaces that want them.

The Simcoe and District Chamber of Commerce is serving as the clearing house for these kits in the local area. The chamber has thousands of kits in stock. Staff members are distributing them to workplaces on a first-come, first-served basis.

Chamber general manager Linda Branderhorst has already chalked up one success story in the short time she’s been handing out the antigen kits.

One employer, Branderhorst reported, detected the coronavirus in an employee who reported to work with no symptoms. The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit confirmed the diagnosis and the employee took appropriate measures to limit the spread.