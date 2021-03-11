Province to sell Normandale beach

Article content

Norfolk County may soon formalize its stewardship of the provincial beach in Normandale by means of an outright purchase.

Norfolk County has assumed responsibility for the care and upkeep of the beach in Normandale for the past 10 years to maintain public access. Now comes word that the province is prepared to sell the beach.

“Public access to beaches should be a priority of all levels of government,” Norfolk County said Tuesday in a news release. “Norfolk County strongly supports the public’s ability to have continued access to the Normandale beach and Lake Erie.”

Norfolk council has considered information on the sale of the beach in-camera. At the March 9 council-in-committee meeting, Mayor Kristal Chopp was expected to move that council share this information with the public. The outcome of that motion was not available at press time.

Waterfront access has been a top-of-mind issue in waterfront communities most everywhere for many years. More than 10 years ago, Norfolk County started a fund for acquiring waterfront land as it becomes available. The county did so with the encouragement of the late Simcoe businessman and philanthropist John Race.