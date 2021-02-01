Proposed BIA expansion shelved for 2021

Article content continued

“I like this section because it allows the potential people that may belong to the BIA to voice their opinion,” said Deputy Mayor Dave Beres. “And it’s not about Council’s decision, it’s about the people, because if the (boundary expansion) letter is circulated to the individuals as to whether they want to join the BIA or not, they have the opportunity to say yes or no. And if the third percentage says no, then it’s a no… this option allows them to have input whether they want to belong or not.”

Coun. Penny Esseltine questioned the timing of the process considering some businesses in the proposed expansion area, which extended to the Community Centre north of the downtown to Annandale National Historic Site in the east, are not currently open during the pandemic lockdown.

“I’m wondering about putting questions like this forward to them when they are unsure of the future of their business,” said Esseltine.

“As a taxpayer of the Town of Tillsonburg I just think it’s very important that I now start looking at tax savings for next year’s budget,” said Coun. Chrissy Rosehart. “And to spend this kind of money, at this kind of time when the people are already stressed, have no idea if their businesses are going to open again, they have no businesses now because their businesses are closed… I’d rather not put this through and wait for another year, to at least give the people in the businesses time to get their feet back on the ground and see where they stand.”