A proposal to continue the process to expand the Tillsonburg BIA boundaries in 2021 – which would involve a vote by applicable businesses in the new areas – was defeated at Tillsonburg council’s Jan. 25 virtual meeting.
At the Dec. 14 council meeting, Mark Renaud, executive director of the Tillsonburg BIA, requested that council consider its request to expand the current Business Improvement Area boundary. At that meeting council directed staff to prepare a report on the BIA boundary request, including the process involved, and options available for council’s consideration.
Proposed BIA expansion shelved for 2021
In town clerk Michelle Smibert’s Jan. 25 report, those options would be – not altering the boundary, allowing the boundary expansion process to proceed, asking for additional information from the BIA prior to making a decision, or asking for additional information from town staff.
Coun. Pete Luciani’s proposed a resolution to proceed with the boundary expansion request.