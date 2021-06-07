Port Dover lottery winner has won before – twice

Article content

Lottery luck is becoming a familiar visitor to a household in Port Dover.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said Monday that Elaine and Terrance Thompson have won the $100,000 top prize in the latest instalment of the Instant Crossword Tripler scratch game. They purchased the winning ticket at the Pioneer gas bar on Main Street in Port Dover.

This is not Elaine Thompson’s first jackpot win. Thompson, 68, won $100,000 with a Crossword scratch ticket in 2013 and split a $100,000 Encore jackpot with two co-workers in 2012.

Thompson became aware of her latest good fortune when she ran the winning ticket past an OLG Lottery app.

“I was stunned more than anything else,” Thompson said in an OLG news release. “I had to scan it a second time because it didn’t really register. There’s even more of a sense of disbelief when you win for a third time.”

Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the Thompsons plan to take a family vacation.

“We haven’t decided where to go yet, but my granddaughter is voting for Hawaii,” Elaine Thompson said. “We haven’t done a family vacation in a while. It will be a real highlight for all of us.”