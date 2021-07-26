Pop-up clinics opening in Oxford, Elgin counties

Now that Southwestern Public Health is offering the Tillsonburg vaccination clinic only on Fridays until the end of August, several pop-up clinics in the Oxford-Elgin region have been planned in the coming weeks.

The Port Burwell (July 27), West Lorne (July 28) and Ingersoll (July 30) pop-up clinics are open to anyone in the community ages 12-and-older for first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ingersoll Vaccine Clinic (July 30) is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 12-plus at the Ingersoll District Memorial Arena, 97 Mutual Street South. It is ‘walk-in only.’ No appointment booking for the Ingersoll pop-up clinic.

Vaccine is also available at local pharmacies – Moderna at Coward Pharmacy, Tillsonburg Care Pharmacy, Tillsonburg Remedy’s Rx, Walmart Pharmacy, and Pfizer at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Southwestern Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 14 in total in the Oxford-Elgin region. Woodstock had nine of the 14, St. Thomas four, and Zorra Township one. Tillsonburg, which tested 122 people last week, had no active cases as of Monday.

One case in the region was hospitalized, but not in intensive care.

As of July 22, 80.6 per cent of Ontario’s population had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 66.3 per cent two doses.

In the Southwestern Public Health region (Oxford-Elgin), 80.1 per cent had received at least one dose, and 61.6 per cent two doses.