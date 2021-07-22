Police probe Tillsonburg man's death

Postmedia Staff
Provincial police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Tillsonburg.

Emergency crews were called to a Wolf Street address Tuesday, where a man was found unresponsive on the front lawn, Oxford OPP said Thursday.

The man, identified as Colin Andriekus, 40, of Tillsonburg, was pronounced dead at hospital, police said.

A post-mortem is scheduled to determine cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, police said.

