POLICE BRIEFS: Tillsonburg man arrested following Perth incident

Tillsonburg man arrested following Perth incident

OPP in Perth County have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Tillsonburg man after a report of sexual assault.

On April 16, Perth OPP received a report of an alleged sexual assault. Police said the individual and accused had met on an online dating application and were in a vehicle.

A 17-year-old person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Tillsonburg man was charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats to cause death and bodily harm.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.