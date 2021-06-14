





POLICE BRIEFS: OPP investigates theft of trailer in Tillsonburg

POLICE BRIEFS: OPP investigates theft of trailer in Tillsonburg

Article content OPP investigates theft of trailer in Tillsonburg Oxford OPP is investigating the theft of a 2009 black Sure flat deck trailer from a Spruce Street address in Tillsonburg. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. POLICE BRIEFS: OPP investigates theft of trailer in Tillsonburg Back to video If you have any information contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. Drunk driver charged in Tillsonburg On June 13, at 11:58 p.m., Oxford OPP began an investigation into a possible impaired driver on Goshen Street, Tillsonburg. Police observed a vehicle driving erratically and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 58-year-old London man, was arrested and taken to the OPP detachment for testing. He was subsequently charged and is to appear in Woodstock court. Search warrants executed in Tillsonburg On June 3, the Oxford OPP Community Street Crime Unit, assisted by other West Region CSCU units, executed two Controlled Drug and Substance Act search warrants at two Tillsonburg addresses.

Article content A quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, Canadian currency, drug processing equipment and property were seized, worth roughly $16,000. Two Tillsonburg residents, 41 and 29, were charged with drug-related offences. Operation Borders June 10 was the kick-off for Operation Borders, a joint road safety project that will see Oxford OPP and the Woodstock Police Service Traffic Unit work together monthly to conduct speed, road safety and traffic enforcement on the roads bordering Woodstock. Fifteen charges – 11 under the Highway Traffic Act and four Criminal Code charges – were laid on Day 1. At 9:55 a.m., while conducting radar for Operation Borders in the area of Oxford Road 17, the Traffic Unit observed a motorcycle traveling 130 km/h in the marked 60 km/h zone. With the assistance of the Woodstock Police Service Canine Unit, Community Response Unit (CRU), and Uniform Patrol, at approximately 10:15 a.m. police were able to locate and arrest a male suspect in the area of Ingersoll Road after failing to stop for police. As a result of the investigation, police determined the motorcycle had been reported stolen. A 45-year-old Blandford-Blenheim man was arrested and charged with: Dangerous Operation; Flight from Peace Officer; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000; Mischief Under $5000; Driving While Under Suspension; and Use Altered Plate. Weapons charges in South-West Oxford On June 8, at approximately 12:05 a.m., OPP arrested a 40-year-old on Rivers Road in South-West Oxford Township.

Article content The officer observed a parked vehicle with headlights on and the engine running at that location. Upon approaching, the officer saw several weapons around the driver. A 40-year-old from Woodstock was arrested and charged with the following offences: Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose; Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm; Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm; Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was Prohibited or Restricted Weapon; Transport Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition in a Careless Manner; Failure to Comply with Undertaking. Mischief at Norwich Community Centre On June 7, OPP reported charges were laid after an investigation of mischief at the Norwich Community Centre on May 7. OPP investigation determined that several people attended that location and a few proceeded to drive around doing ‘burn outs’ in the parking lot causing damage to the asphalt. A 19-year-old Norwich Township resident, 18-year-old Norwich Township resident and a 17-year-old from Norwich were charged with Mischief Over $5,000.

