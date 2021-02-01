POLICE BRIEFS : Community street crime units execute search warrant

Postmedia Staff
Feb 01, 2021

Community street crime units execute search warrant

On Friday, Jan. 29, members the OPP, Community Street Crime Units from Oxford, Middlesex, County of Brant and Norfolk County executed a search warrant at a Goshen Street address in Tillsonburg.

Two people were arrested and police recovered suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and Canadian cash.

A 28-year-old Tillsonburg woman was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Also charged was a 41-year-old Tillsonburg man. He faces charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both are to appear before a Woodstock judge.

OPP probe theft, mischief

On Saturday, Jan. 30, at 3:02 p.m., Oxford OPP received a report of a theft and mischief from a Broadway address in Tillsonburg.

Police found that a person had taken merchandise from the store and then damaged the item. The person then left in a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and stopped it to investigate. As a result, the driver was arrested.

The 20-year-old Tillsonburg resident is charged with theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

They are to appear before a Woodstock judge.

Delivery driver bitten by family dog

On Saturday, Jan. 30, Norfolk OPP investigated an animal complaint at a Mall Road, Middleton, Norfolk County address.

A delivery driver was delivering several items when they were bitten by a family dog. The driver went to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit and Norfolk County Bylaw have been notified and will be following up with the investigation.

Vehicle collides with sign post

On Friday, Jan. 29, Norfolk OPP responded to a 9-1-1 emergency call for a single-motor vehicle collision at a Queensway East, Simcoe address.

Police found that the driver collided with a sign post in the parking lot of a local business. Officers arrived on scene and subsequently took the driver into custody. No injuries were reported.

The 35-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with impaired driving, with both alcohol and narcotics.

He is to appear before a Norfolk judge in Simcoe.

OPP investigate snowmobile crash

On Thursday, Jan. 28, at 11:29 p.m., Oxford OPP along with Norwich Fire Department and Oxford County EMS responded to a snowmobile collision at a Norwich Township address.

Four individuals operating snowmobiles were travelling on a trail west of Base Line and north of Norwich Road when one of the operators, a 52-year-old Oxford County resident, was ejected after crossing over a lane between two fields.

The operator of the second snowmobile, a 37-year-old of Oxford County, subsequently struck the first rider. The rider was taken by ambulance to hospital and then air-lifted by Ornge to Hamilton to be treated for life altering injuries.

Technical Collision Investigators along with members of the West Region Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is continuing.

Vehicle reported stolen

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m., Oxford OPP investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at a Devonshire Avenue, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that between Monday, Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 27, someone removed a vehicle from the parking lot of a residential building.

The stolen vehicle is described as a grey-coloured 2015 Nissan Altima that had a figurine hanging from the rear view mirror. The vehicle also contained camera equipment, a laptop computer and boxes of clothing.

OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, Oxford OPP investigated a theft from a motor vehicle at a Wolf Street, Tillsonburg address.

In the early morning hours, someone gained entry into an unlocked vehicle on the property, and removed a wallet that contained personal and financial information.

It was discovered that a debit card had been used a nearby business in the Tillsonburg area.

Police are continuing to investigate and will be reviewing security surveillance footage in an attempt to identify those responsible.

OPP investigate smashed window

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Oxford OPP investigated a mischief at an Earle Street, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that in the early morning hours, someone gained entry into a vehicle after damaging the driver’s side window of a parked vehicle. It does not appear that anything was stolen, but police are reminding all community residents to contact police immediately to report suspicious activity.

OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Bible stolen from vehicle

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, the OPP Oxford County Detachment investigated a theft from a motor vehicle at a Simcoe Street, Tillsonburg address.

In the early morning hours, unknowns gained entry into a vehicle after damaging the driver’s side window.

Once inside, unknowns removed a Bible.

Money stolen from Norwich Township vehicle

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, Oxford OPP received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle at a Simcoe Street, Norwich Township address.

It was determined that in the early morning hours, someone gained entry into a vehicle on the property and removed spare change.

The OPP is urging all vehicle owners to always lock their vehicles and to remove valuables.