Article content
Bec Matthews is raising the bar in her campaign to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research.
Last year, 1,200 ‘Paint the Town Pink’ lawn signs were sold in a two-week span, and a $13,800 donation was made to the Canadian Cancer Society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Pink the Towns goes provincial in 2021 Back to video
Rebranding her campaign to ‘Pink the Towns,’ Matthews, from Dorchester, would like to see the initiative spread across the province. Pink the Towns has a goal of selling 5,000 biodegradable lawn signs in 2021 and will the donate proceeds to breast cancer awareness and research related initiatives.
Lawn signs ($20) and door hangers ($5) can be pre-ordered through the website pinkthetowns.ca until the end of June, with pick-up (lawn signs) and mail delivery (door hangers) in August and September 2020, to have them ready for use in October.
Pink the Towns merchandise, including T-shirts, sweaters, and toques, will soon be available on the website.