Pink the Towns goes provincial in 2021

Article content continued

“You pick up your sign in September, and in the month of October people put their signs out,” said Matthews. “Last year we also had people painting pink pumpkins, putting pink ribbons and balloons out, streamers, and decorating with pink lights.”

Pre-ordering signs now will give Matthews time to process orders and organize pickup locations.

“When you order a sign on the website, you register, and there is an area that says, ‘Will you volunteer?’ And we have all kinds of people, a lot of breast cancer survivors, a lot of people who have lost family to breast cancer, who have stepped up to the plate.

“This year, we know it’s going to be chaotic, we know it’s going to be hectic. But right now is the time where we know people are going to reach out to us. We know there are people out there who are going to say, ‘I am willing to take care of Tillsonburg,’ or ‘I am willing to take care of Aylmer or Simcoe.’ As the years go on, we’re going to try to turn the province pink in October.

“This is something I came up with because I wanted to help other people. I have a son and daughter, and I don’t want to see these young people going through breast cancer. I don’t want them to go through what I went through, ever. So if Pinking the Towns in October saves one life, then it’s done its job. If it saves multiple lives, then it’s really done its job.”

The campaign spread into communities as far away as Georgian Bay and Ottawa last year.

“It was quite the scene… and that is where the awareness comes in because one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. That number is staggering and it needs to change.”