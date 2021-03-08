Pandemic edition of Tampon Tuesday held in Oxford County

Article content

United Way Oxford held its fourth annual Tampon Tuesday this week, switching gears to a drive-thru format so volunteers could continue to collect menstrual hygiene products for people in need despite the pandemic.

Amanda Kreiger, resource development manager for United Way Oxford, said organizers think the need for menstrual products could be higher than ever this year because of the economic fallout of COVID-19.

“We are looking for any sort of menstrual hygiene products,” said Kreiger, noting that more than 1,100 boxes were collected last year. “It was a huge impact, and we know that this year the need is even higher after the year we’ve had.”

Typically, the event is a fun networking night for people to enjoy some food and drinks while raising awareness about period poverty and bringing in donations. Last year’s event was held just before the pandemic shut almost everything down.

This year, Kreiger said they were hoping people would still participate: Volunteers and United Way staffers will be in five locations throughout Oxford County collecting tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

In Canada, a woman will spend about $6,000 on period products in her lifetime. They’re also among the most requested – but least donated – items at food banks.