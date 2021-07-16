Oxford OPP investigating indecent act reports in Tillsonburg

Several suspicious incidents of a sexual nature involving what is believed to be the same person have been reported in Tillsonburg.

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police say the first incident occurred on July 5 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when a male was reported to be engaging in an indecent act while walking along Victoria Way. He was seen with two other people about the same age.

Police received a second report of a man engaging in an indecent act while walking along the street the following day at about 4 p.m. on Broadway near Bridge Street.

Oxford OPP say two more incidents occurred, one in late June, sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. and another on July 11 at about 6:30 p.m.

The incidents occurred at the Kinsmen Participark on Concession Street West.

“A male approached a female and propositioned a sexual relationship, and was possibly engaging in an indecent act,” police said in a media release.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

He is described as being white, in his mid-to-late teens to early 20s. He has dark hair and is about 5-foot-4-inches to 5-foot-6-inches in height.

At the time of the last incident, he was wearing a grey flannel jacket and baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.