Article content

Three local organizations focused on business and arts in Oxford County have been awarded nearly $34,000 in grants from a county economic stimulus fund.

The Ingersoll BIA, Woodstock BIA and Ingersoll Theatre of Performing Arts will receive a combined $33,995 in funds from the Oxford Economic Stimulus Fund to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Oxford County stimulus fund awards $34,000 to three organizations Back to video

The Woodstock BIA will use its $25,000 grant to fund its Love Downtown Woodstock project, which supports local businesses in safely opening patios, welcoming visitors and fostering events. Its particular focus is on helping businesses adapt to outdoor dining.

The Ingersoll BIA will use its $5,000 grant to support marketing efforts to bring visitors to downtown Ingersoll and support its BIA Bucks program, which includes 33 participating businesses.

The non-profit Ingersoll Theatre of Performing Arts will use its nearly $4,000 in funding to make safety changes when it welcomes patrons back into the theatre after cancelling all of its productions during the pandemic.