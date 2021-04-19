Overnight camping at Ontario provincial parks on hold

Article content

Overnight stays in Ontario parks are being halted to support the province’s current emergency shutdown and stay-at-home order.

The cancellations include all campground and backcountry campsites, cabins, yurts and cottages said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Area parks under the ministry’s jurisdiction include Long Point, Port Burwell, Selkirk and Turkey Point.

Most of the ministry parks will stay open for day activities like hiking, fishing and birding but the province urge people to stick to parks in their own health zone.

People also aren’t allowed to camp overnight on Crown lands.

Area parks were seeing a possible record-breaking season for bookings as many people planned to spend vacations in an outdoor setting, but record-high numbers of COVID-19 have caused the government to halt any potential gatherings.

Experts have said that outdoor gatherings help reduce the risk of catching the virus but aren’t any guarantee of safety.

Parks bookings have been so popular, it has created a scalpers market for re-booking at a profit, prompting an investigation by Ontario Parks.

All those with cancelled bookings at an Ontario Park will get an automatic refund.

The Grand River Conservation Authority has not yet said how the shut down will affect it’s area parks, including Brant Park and Pinehurst Lake Park.