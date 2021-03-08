Outbreaks declared at two Norfolk farms
Article content
COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two Norfolk farms.
EZ Grow Farms in Frogmore is reporting a case of the virus. The farm’s website said the person is feeling well and showing no symptoms. It said the person contracted the virus during travel.
Outbreaks declared at two Norfolk farms Back to video
The website said the farm is working closely with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit “to ensure all parties associated, including our community, remain safe, healthy and look to get this resolved in a timely manner.”
An outbreak has also been declared at Ryder Farms Inc. in Delhi. No further details were provided on the farm’s website but said they are also working with the health unit.
Five new confirmed cases of the virus were being reported by the health unit on Saturday and another five on Sunday.
Last Friday, the health unit reported its biggest spike in confirmed cases in more than two weeks. There are now 34 active cases in the area.
In total, there have been 1,459 positive cases in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,381 of those resolved. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
Advertisement
Article content
Haldimand and Norfolk counties are moving back to orange under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.
The move was announced last Friday by the provincial government. The area had been placed in yellow the previous week but an increase in confirmed cases precipitated the move.
The move to orange came into effect on Monday at 12:01 a.m. Visit www.ontario.ca/covidresponse for more information on what restrictions will be in place under the orange-restrict level.
There is one ongoing outbreak at Cedar Crossing Retirement Home in Simcoe after a staff member tested positive. That outbreak was declared on Feb. 24.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.
A total of 7,299 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to local residents, with 1,580 people having had both doses. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Over the next few weeks, it’s expected that up to 5,000 people aged 80 and older will receive the vaccine in the area. Clinics are already running at Norfolk General Hospital and the Vittoria Community Centre.
The clinic at Dunnville Lifespan Centre moved to Cayuga Memorial Arena on the weekend and will vaccinate up to 1,000 people per day. Additional clinics will be opened in the coming weeks.
Family doctors will be in touch with patients aged 80 and older to discuss vaccination plans with patients as well as the appointment booking process. The HNHU is instructing people not to call their doctor, the health unit or area hospitals to book an appointment.
There is a dedicated vaccine phone line (519-427-5903) and email address (vaccine@hnhss.ca) for questions. Neither are to be used to book vaccinations.