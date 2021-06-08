OPP investigating theft of trailer in Tillsonburg
Oxford OPP is investigating the theft of a 2009 black Sure flat deck trailer from a Spruce Street address in Tillsonburg.
If you have any information contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
Search warrants executed in Tillsonburg
On June 3, the Oxford detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit, assisted by other West Region CSCU units, executed two Controlled Drug and Substance Act search warrants at two Tillsonburg residences.
A quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, Canadian currency, drug processing equipment and property were seized.
The value of the seized items is estimated to be approximately $16,000 dollars.
As a result, a 41-year-old Tillsonburg resident and 29 year-old Tillsonburg resident were charged with three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking.
Weapons charges in South-West Oxford
On June 8, at approximately 12:05 a.m., the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police arrested a 40-year-old on Rivers Road, South-West Oxford Township.
Investigation determined that while on patrol, the officer observed a parked vehicle with headlights on and the engine running at that location.
Upon approaching the vehicle, several weapons were observed around the driver.
As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old from Woodstock was arrested and charged with the following offences: Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose; Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm; Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm; Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was Prohibited or Restricted Weapon; Transport Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition in a Careless Manner; Failure to Comply with Undertaking.
Mischief at Norwich Community Centre
On June 7, OPP reported charges were laid after an investigation of mischief at the Norwich Community Centre on May 7.
OPP investigation determined that several people attended that location and a few proceeded to drive around doing ‘burn outs’ in the parking lot causing damage to the asphalt.
As a result, a 19-year-old Norwich Township resident, 18-year-old Norwich Township resident and a 17-year-old from Norwich were charged with Mischief Over $5,000.