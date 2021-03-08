OPP investigate road rage in Delhi

Article content

Police are investigating a road rage incident in Delhi that was said to have happened last Friday evening at a James Street address.

Norfolk OPP said two drivers were involved after both stopped their respective vehicles on the side of the board.

One go out and a verbal altercation followed.

Police said they were told the driver that left their vehicle displayed an edged weapon, then got back into their vehicle and drove away.

The incident occurred at 8:34 p.m.

The suspect is described as a tall Caucasian male in his 20s. He was wearing a fisherman’s hat, blue buttoned-up shirt and jeans. The vehicle he was driving is described as a white Mazda sedan.

The OPP is continuing to investigate and is looking to speak to any witnesses that may have information relating to this occurrence. If anyone has information, contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.