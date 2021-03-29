OPP donates surplus cell phones to victim services agencies

Article content

Victim Services Brant is among 11 such agencies in Southwestern Ontario that will receive 200 surplus cellphones from the OPP.

“The donated cellphones will support victims of crime and vulnerable people in crisis who may not have access to, or may not be able to safely use their own cellphone,” said Derek Rogers, regional media relations co-ordinator for OPP West Region. “The phones will also support a victim’s safety plan and lessen re-victimization by helping to prevent isolation.”

Penny McVicar, executive director of Victim Services of Brant, said she is thrilled that the agency will receive 17 cellphones.

“We can give them to people who may not qualify for the victim quick response program, but may still very much need a cell phone to help them with safety.”

McVicar explained that, under the program, cellphones are purchased for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and criminal harassment.

“Getting 17 phones at once is beneficial to us, and will be helpful to our victims.”

Also receiving phones will be Victim Services of Haldimand Norfolk Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

West Region headquarters administrative staff removed all data prior to the donation of the phones, made surplus after OPP members received newer models.