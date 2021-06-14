Ontario moves to Stage 1 of ‘Roadmap to Reopen’

Article content

It’s coming in small, slow steps, but Ontario is beginning to reopen.

“The Roadmap to Reopen includes a gradual lifting of public health measures as vaccination rates increase and as key public health indicators improved,” said Kelly Ferguson, a member of Southwestern Public Health’s COVID-19 Community Support Task Force.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario moves to Stage 1 of ‘Roadmap to Reopen’ Back to video

Step 1 of a three-step roadmap began June 11, three days ahead of schedule.

“The idea is that there would be 21 days before moving from one step to the next, however this will depend on vaccination rates as well as the public health indicators,” said Ferguson.

That means Step 2 could begin around July 2, and Step 3 around July 23.

“This, of course, could change,” said Ferguson.

“The focus of Step 1 is on reviewing outdoor activities with smaller groups, as well as on retail with capacity restrictions in place.”

Highlights include outdoor gatherings with up to 10 people. Indoor gatherings are not yet permitted with people outside of your household in Step 1.

“We will all be happy to hear that patio dining and outdoor dining can now resume with up to four people per table. Rest assured that families larger than four can dine together if they live at the same address.”

Non-essential retail can open at 15 per cent capacity, except for retail in shopping malls that does not have a street-facing entrance.