Norfolk Ward 2 by-election moved to June 3

The schedule for the by-election in Langton-area Ward 2 has been adjusted due to public-health concerns.

The election was initially slated for May 27. But Norfolk County says the date for counting ballots has been pushed back a week to June 3.

In a news release, Norfolk County says the clerk’s department made the adjustment “to ensure COVID-19 public-health guidelines were met for the safety of all Ward 2 residents while maintaining the integrity and transparency of the by-election.”

Due to the pandemic, it will not be business-as-usual on election day. There will be no in-person voting. Instead, all Ward 2 electors will receive mail-in ballots to fill out and return to the clerk’s department. The ballots will be mailed to affected households in the second week of May.

Completed ballots should be mailed back to the county by May 25 or dropped off at designated locations from May 20 to June 3.