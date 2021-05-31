Article content

Waterford continues to be a magnet for new housing development.

However, an ambitious proposal for 101 housing units on Thompson Road West has encountered headwinds and may have to be modified before it is approved.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Norfolk planners flag issues with housing proposal Back to video

At issue are 19.5 acres of vacant land on the south side of Thompson Road West at the intersection of Washington Street. The land is vacant but it is also adjacent to a number of low-impact industrial uses. This has raised concerns with the industries in question as well as Norfolk staff.

Sponsor of the proposal is AD Thompson Road Inc., which represents Robert, Thomas and Scott Thompson. Their application calls for the construction of 51 single-detached homes, 40 semi-detached homes, and 10 townhouses.

Their application is complicated by the fact that the subject land is next door to a Lafarge Canada cement plant as well as bases of operation belonging to Norfolk Disposal.

In a report to Norfolk County on behalf of Lafarge, planning consultant Caitlin Port, of MHBC, notes that provincial guidelines recommend a 70-metre separation between low-intensity industrial uses and residential development. The separation in the AD Thompson Road application, at its lowest, is 20 metres.