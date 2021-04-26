Norfolk grants zoning change for wildlife rehabilitator
A long-serving wildlife rehabilitator is weighing her options now that Norfolk County has granted a zoning change in Port Ryerse that will allow her to continue operating.
Norfolk council approved the site-specific designation in the hamlet residential zone on April 20.
“Everyone phoned and said ‘You won! You won!” Denise Boniface of the Bryden’s Den Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre said the next day.
“I wish this nightmare would just go away but the neighbours have lawyered up. I’m getting calls from people I can’t help right now. It’s been an emotional roller-coaster.”
Boniface would like to get back to giving juvenile wildlife a second chance but there is the possibility of an appeal to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT).
Boniface has been told the window for an appeal opens for two weeks from the date of council’s decision. Boniface will seek advice before deciding her next move.
Boniface and husband Brian Boniface have operated the rehabilitation centre in the backyard of their home on Hilltop Drive for the past 15 years. Before they opened in Port Ryerse, Denise Boniface was an assistant to wildlife rehabilitator Carol McCann at the former Fur and Feather Wildlife Centre on Swan Street in Port Dover.
Bryden’s Den operated quietly until neighbours Alistair Copland and Gloria Mueller filed a bylaw complaint last summer. The couple noted that the hamlet residential zone in Port Ryerse is not zoned for wildlife rehabilitation. Norfolk’s bylaw department informed Boniface last year she would have to cease and desist until council ruled on the matter.
Copland and Mueller have several concerns. Primary among them is odour and the potential that people are bringing disease-spreading wildlife into the neighbourhood. The pair have retained Simcoe lawyer Peter Karsten.
“Bryden’s Den has not – for many years now – been in compliance with the applicable zoning for the property,” a letter from MHN Lawyers of Simcoe to the county said on April 19. “Therefore, it should not be ‘rewarded’ with a history of such non-compliance.
“The property is simply not the appropriate place because of – in particular – the inevitable smell that will disseminate from the property as a result and due to the location and the close proximity of the property to other residential properties (including Mr. Copland’s property).”
In a report to Norfolk council, planning staff recommended approval of the zoning application. Planner Nicole Goodbrand says the concerns brought to the county’s attention can be minimized with proper management and basic adjustments to the operation.
Norfolk council has had little to say about the matter through two public sessions. However, Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus came down on the side of Copland and Mueller following the Tuesday vote.
“I’m voting against this,” he said. “I do believe neighbours are entitled to the quiet enjoyment of their property. They should not have to put up with odour or flies. If this goes to LPAT, it’s a 50-50 chance it will pass.”