Norfolk golf club celebrates its veteran members

Golf has been a pleasant, lifelong companion for Simcoe resident and retired merchant Wally Anderson.

His father, Bev, introduced him to the Norfolk Golf and Country Club in Simcoe when he was 10. Eighty years later, Anderson, 90, is still a regular.

On May 25, NGCC took time out from its morning tee-off to recognize Anderson and other longtime members of the club on Argyle Street in downtown Simcoe. Anderson’s reward for being such a loyal customer is a lifetime membership.

“The best I ever attained was a seven handicap,” Anderson said at the first tee. “I’ve always enjoyed playing golf. Naturally, when you play a round in the 70s, you enjoy it more than when you play in the 80s. But, yes, I’ve always enjoyed it.”

Golf can be a frustrating, challenging pastime. But the game has a grip on many people because a round of golf is almost always like a beautiful stroll in the park.

The scenery at NGCC has always impressed Anderson. He noted that the state of the greens, fairways and landscaping has improved considerably since he first laid eyes on it.