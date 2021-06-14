Norfolk County council moving on from hub concept

Article content

A back-up plan is taking shape now that the concept of an all-Norfolk recreational hub in Simcoe has reached a dead end.

Norfolk council has recommended that the county move on from the hub concept and focus instead on improving its current recreational assets. The strategy includes hiring a specialist on a three-year contract to co-ordinate the process.

The YMCA and the Grand Erie District School Board will also be engaged in negotiations for the expansion and conversion of the gymnasium at Delhi District Secondary School into a multi-use sports facility available to students and the community.

“It wasn’t critically analyzed very well,” CAO Jason Burgess said of the $50-million hub proposal Norfolk submitted to the province in 2019. “How we did that last application — we can’t do that again.”

Norfolk’s plan to build a multi-use recreational hub at the corner of Ireland Decou roads was contingent on receiving $30 million or so from the province and the federal government. In terms of flaws, Burgess cited as an example a proposal to build a 50-metre swimming pool when other municipalities are not taking on projects this costly or this ambitious.