Norfolk County council identifies facility partners

Norfolk council likes some of the partnership proposals it has received from the community and beyond regarding county arenas, sports fields and community halls.

The county will further explore proposals from the Port Dover Lions Club and the Waterford Lions Club for the management of community halls in their respective communities.

Also at the April 13 meeting, council expressed interest in working with a Hamilton firm that specializes in placing advertising in sports facilities among other venues.

The county will also explore an expression of interest it received late last year from a local distillery and event planning company for the management of the old town hall building in Vittoria.

Resolutions regarding these arrangements were approved, without comment, following an in-camera session.

The next day, CAO Jason Burgess said Nustadia Media will sell advertising at county facilities and remit a portion of the revenue to the county.