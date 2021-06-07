Norfolk and Haldimand citizens asked to share their pandemic stories

Article content

Norfolk County resident Les Anderson is asking Haldimand and Norfolk residents to help him document a very important time in history.

Anderson, who enjoys writing and has an appreciation for local history, is giving people an opportunity to share their COVID-19 pandemic stories in a book that will illustrate the experiences of people from all walks of life.

Some stories may be uplifting, some inspiring, and some will be very difficult to tell, he says.

“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic is the story of the last (14 months),” said Anderson. “It has crossed through everyone’s lives leaving us to adjust to the new normal and perhaps rediscovering ourselves.

“Many people and businesses have suffered but one thing is for sure, the people of Haldimand and Norfolk counties are resilient and will bounce back from this.”

Anderson wants to hear from all age groups and various backgrounds. In July and August, submissions will be accepted in a variety of formats including short stories, poetry or songs.

“I’m hoping that we can create something that will document a very important moment of time in our history,” said Anderson.

He is still giving some thought on what to use for photographs and illustrations.