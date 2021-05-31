Norfolk actor Kolton Stewart working on what he calls a 'dream role'

Article content

Kolton Stewart, Norfolk’s multi-talented performer, is in Ireland working on a new film he says is a dream come true.

“This is a really exciting project because it is a musical,” Stewart said. “So being able to tap into all of my ‘tools in the toolbox’ has been great.

“I always love it when I’m able to sing and dance while also acting on any given project so being able to do all three is a dream come true.”

Stewart, 21, is part of the cast of the Walt Disney production Disenchanted, scheduled to come out sometime in 2022.

The story is set a decade after Enchanted and the main characters, Giselle, Robert and Morgan have moved from New York to the suburbs. When Giselle begins to question her happily ever after, she wishes her life was more like a fairytale.

Her wish, however, turns both her real life and her animated home of Andalasia upside down.

Stewart can’t say too much about his character except to say that his character wasn’t part of Enchanted, the first film released by Disney in 2007.