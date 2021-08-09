New ‘twister slide’ officially opens at Lake Lisgar Water Park
Article content
There was cheering at Lake Lisgar Water Park when it was announced on Friday that Tillsonburg’s new ‘Giant Twister Slide’ would be open for sliding.
Article content
Water park visitors were able to ride the slide again Saturday and Sunday leading up to Monday’s ‘grand opening.’
New ‘twister slide’ officially opens at Lake Lisgar Water Park Back to video
To celebrate, a half-price swim was offered on August 9th. They also held a draw to win a free Lake Lisgar Water Park pass for the remainder of the summer.
“Just to say thanks for the collective patience of all the kids and the swimmers,” said Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Culture & Parks. “They’ve basically watched the assembly piece by piece go up.”
The water park, which is open 11-6 daily (weather permitting) through August, will close for the season on Labour Day weekend.
The new slide, which replaced the water park’s original 1995 slide (there’s a photo of Irv Horton and Bryce Sibbick at the water park commemorating the opening), has undergone rigorous safety testing leading up to the August 6th ‘soft launch.’
“It’s been a real team effort, for sure,” said Baird. “We’re really proud how this one pulled together. This goes back a couple of years when council decided that they wanted to replace the old slide… The plans and designs were prepared, then the slide was procured through a company based in Ottawa. They specialize in water slides and water parks all over the world actually, they’re quite an impressive company.”
COVID-19 caused some delays in the construction process and slide assembly.
“Because this wasn’t a brand new build, we were trying to adapt this new slide, which is very similar to the old one, to the proper footings – everything that’s underground to support the slide.”
Article content
If maintained properly, it’s life expectancy is 30-plus years.
“Over the last 25 years there’s definitely been a lot of technological advances with computer control, and things like that, to make operating pool systems more effective.
“We are blessed to have an amazing facility staff that cross-trains, that works together. They really know their stuff and we’re lucky that way, for sure.”
Local company PK Construction worked on the foundation.
“They are just absolutely excellent,” said Baird. “They put their best people on it.
“And Kim Husted Surveying, they helped us make sure everything would be perfect.
“All the staff together, like Dave (Drobitch), my colleague, Manager of Parks and Facilities, and Carl Kristensen, our Chief Operator, and we really pushed hard to open it on the Father’s Day weekend. So our message is to thank all of the kids and all those people that patiently watched it go up.”
The assembly people from the Ottawa company were on site for two weeks to get the bulk of the work done before the water park opened.
“It’s what you don’t see that sometimes contributes to some time delays. Some pumps, metering systems, underground footings and foundations… all the approvals. It’s definitely a big undertaking but when you see the smiles on the kids coming off the end of that slide, it really makes it all worthwhile.
“So I’m really, really proud of our team that made that a priority for the town.
Final stages included ride verification tests.
“A big part of slides and amusement devices like this, like Ferris wheels and ski chair lifts, they are all required to be reviewed by the TSSA, the Technical Safety and Standards Authority. They are responsible for ensuring all these devices are properly constructed and properly maintained. And that was the final stage.”
The final inspection was completed Friday morning.
And although they hoped to have it completed earlier – closer to when the park opened in mid-June – there are still a few weeks to go this summer, Baird noted.
chris.abbott@postmedia.com