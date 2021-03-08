Article content

The Town of Tillsonburg is renovating its Optimist Park playground and has asked the community to help choose the colour scheme.

Voting for new colours at the playground, located on Hardy Avenue near the tennis courts, across the street from the Tillsonburg Community Centre, happens on the Town’s Facebook page and will end March 16.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New playground approved for Optimist Park Back to video

Four options are available for metallic elements, moulded elements, panels and roofs, and climbing holds.

Town council had awarded a $67,285 playground contract to Openspace Solutions Inc., from Wellesley, at its Feb. 22 virtual meeting.

“Is the old equipment deemed unusable, and what happens to the equipment once it’s taken out?” asked Coun. Deb Gilvesy. “Is it recycled?”

“If the equipment can be redeployed to a park where there is little or no playground equipment, we will sort of ‘cast off’ some of the better pieces if we can incorporate them into those parks,” said Chris Baird, director or Recreation, Culture and Parks.