Moore is candidate for Norfolk’s Ward 2 by-election
A life-long resident of Norfolk County is among those running in the Ward 2 by-election.
“Born and raised here,” said Pamela Moore, who has been a resident of Ward 2 since 1989.
“I put my name out there just because I feel that the constituents of this ward have not have not been effectively represented. So I want to change that.
“At the end of the day, Norfolk County has all of the wards together. We have to make sure that every member of Norfolk County is represented equitably. Do we all have our own issues? Yes, we definitely do.
Moore said it will be important to make herself available to all Ward 2 voters.
“Listening to their issues and bringing them forward.”
To help prepare for the by-election, Moore has spent time working her way through the 2021 budget, seeing what has been put forward.
“I think everyone is always concerned about taxes, infrastructure, services … and the livelihood of farmers in our area is very important because farming is very important to our community.”
Moore said she is looking forward to the virtual all candidates’ debate planned for May 5 by the Delhi Chamber of Commerce.
“It will be nice to meet the other candidates, and just to hear what our take is on what we think we can bring to the ward. Hopefully people are going to take the time to listen to the candidates and actually mail in their ballot.
Moore believes Norfolk council made the right choice in opting to hold a by-election.
“I like the way that council made the decision to go ahead the way that they did because they had four options. They could have just appointed someone… and I think they have done it the democratic way (by-election) to let the people of Ward 2 decide who they want to represent them.”
The by-election date has been changed to June 3. Voting will be done by mail-in ballot.